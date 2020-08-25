English Indian Clays shutters plants in Kerala

Stoppage of working mines and non-issue of required permits have forced English Indian Clays (EICL) to close down its plants here, putting at risk the livelihoods of an estimated 1,500 families, according to company officials.

Part of the erstwhile Thapar Group, EICL was incorporated in 1963 in technical and financial collaboration with English China Clays of the UK, a pioneer and the then world leader in kaolin processing. This collaboration ended in 1992.

“For the last two years, we have been facing shortage of clay, and that has resulted in the sudden closure of our production units,” said Mahesh S, Deputy General Manager, Operations, EICL.

No action taken

Though applications were submitted to different departments for permission for mining in July 2019, no action has been taken so far. Under these circumstances, the company is being forced to close operations indefinitely.

The management shuttered its factories in Kochuveli and Thonnakkal here on August 10. The company has been running on loss for the past two years, Mahesh said.

Considering the hardship of the 1,500 workers and their families, it has been running bare minimum operations using its clay stock and limited quality raw material sourced locally, as well as from Gujarat. Shortage of raw material and non-clearance of the submitted applications has hastened the close-down of operations.

Non-blasting mode

EICL mines clay in the non-blasting mode. It also converts areas from where clay is mined into pits for rainwater harvesting, to increase ground-water level.

After completing mining in Pallippuram, EICLrestored the area to its original form, before closing operations and has handed over the same to the government. The mines in the Thonnakkal area are company-owned property and have one of the finest raw materials available in the country for making finished products.

EICL has been functioning for the past 50 years with social commitment, Mahesh said. Each year, it has been implementing social welfare schemes worth ₹1 crore in the neighbourhood. Even while running on loss, it continued to go strong with corporate social responsibility activities, he added.

Hints at permanent closure

The company paid allowances to employees even during the lockdown period on humanitarian considerations. The management has informed them that in view of the heavy losses, it was not able to revise wages or raise allowances and they should understand the constraints of the management.

The management is trying hard to resume operations by securing various permissions from government departments, says Mahesh. Its representatives have met the Industries Minister in this regard. They are looking for a time-bound resolution of the issue and have hinted at a permanent closure if the raw material is not made available in the next 1-2 months.