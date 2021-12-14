Enmovil Solutions raises ₹10 cr in Pre-Series A round

Enmovil Solutions Private Limited, a Hyderabad-based logistics tech start-up, has raised a total ₹10 crore in Pre-Series A funding led by Anicut Angel Fund. This round also witnessed participation from KCT Group, Blackbird Investments and RB Investments.

“The proceeds will be utilised to promote innovation and develop technology solutions,” a statement from the start-up said. The six-year-old start-up, founded by Ravi Bulusu, Nanda Kishore and Venkat Moganty, offers multi-modal logistics technology platform.

Also read: Fintech startup BharatX raises pre-seed round of $250,000 led by Java Capital

“Our platform uses machine-learning driven algorithms that leverage internet of things and integration of data from diverse unstructured sources to automate material and fleet movement from warehouse to the dealer,” Ravi Bulusu, Managing Director, Enmovil Solutions Private Limited, said.