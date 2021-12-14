Enmovil Solutions raises ₹10 cr in Pre-Series A round

Greenfield airports on a slippery runway
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
Enmovil Solutions Private Limited, a Hyderabad-based logistics tech start-up, has raised a total ₹10 crore in Pre-Series A funding led by Anicut Angel Fund. This round also witnessed participation from KCT Group, Blackbird Investments and RB Investments.
“The proceeds will be utilised to promote innovation and develop technology solutions,” a statement from the start-up said. The six-year-old start-up, founded by Ravi Bulusu, Nanda Kishore and Venkat Moganty, offers multi-modal logistics technology platform.
Also read: Fintech startup BharatX raises pre-seed round of $250,000 led by Java Capital
“Our platform uses machine-learning driven algorithms that leverage internet of things and integration of data from diverse unstructured sources to automate material and fleet movement from warehouse to the dealer,” Ravi Bulusu, Managing Director, Enmovil Solutions Private Limited, said.
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
Dusting off a forgotten technology that promises to aid hydrogen production, cut emissions to net-zero by ...
You may be unable to carry your long position till the underlying moves closer to the short strike
Here’s a low-down on noteworthy changes in the ITR filing process. Read on to know how you can beat the ...
The price band of MapmyIndia IPO is ₹1,000-1,033 a share, valuing at EV/EBITDA of around 94 times
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
Gautam Bhatia’s second novel The Horizon, a deeply satisfying sequel to his speculative fictional book The ...
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Entrepreneurship as well as advertising played an important part in India’s history and Ramya Ramamurthy's ...
‘Reset’ provides a good overview of the people and culture challenges that US organisations face
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...