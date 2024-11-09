November 8 Enphase Energy will cut its global workforce by about 17 per cent, impacting about 500 employees and contractors, the solar inverter maker disclosed in a filing on Friday.

Enphase will also streamline its operations by focusing contract manufacturing in four existing locations – two in the US, one in India and one in China.

The company will cease its contract manufacturing operations in Guadalajara, Mexico, it added.

