November 8 Enphase Energy will cut its global workforce by about 17 per cent, impacting about 500 employees and contractors, the solar inverter maker disclosed in a filing on Friday.
Enphase will also streamline its operations by focusing contract manufacturing in four existing locations – two in the US, one in India and one in China.
The company will cease its contract manufacturing operations in Guadalajara, Mexico, it added.
