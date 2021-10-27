Enterprise software startup OSlash raises $2.5 mn in seed funding round

Enterprise software start-up OSlash announced on Wednesday that it has raised $2.5 million in a round of seed funding led by Accel Partners.

The pre-series A funding round also saw participation from Dylan Field, CEO and founder of Figma; Akshay Kothari, COO of Notion; Girish M, CEO of Freshworks; and other top executives from Quora, Stripe, and Airtable, it said in a statement.

“With this new investment, the company plans to attract new talent and introduce the world to its vision of seamless information access and sharing within an enterprise for supercharged productivity”, it said.

Founded in 2020 by Ankit Pansari and Shoaib Khan, OSlash said it is an enterprise productivity tool that enables every employee to get access to the right information and resources within the company in the quickest possible way in a friction-free environment.

It allows employees to quickly manage, access, and share information by converting any URL into an easy-to-remember shortcut for the whole company, it was stated.

OSlash said it has already expanded its reach to 1,000 teams including those within ‘Retool’, ‘Notion’, and ‘Postman’.