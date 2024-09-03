Entod Pharmaceuticals has received final regulatory approval from the Drug Controller General of India for its innovative eye drops (PresVu).

The product is a forerunner in India developed to reduce dependency on reading glasses for individuals affected by presbyopia, and impacting those over 40, the company said.

Entod has applied for a patent on the formulation and process, it said. The proprietary formula not only gets rid of reading glasses but also helps the patient lubricate their eyes, it added.

It is estimated, between 1.09 billion and 1.80 billion individuals are globally estimated to be affected by presbyopia – affecting productivity on a large scale.

“Presbyopia occurs as a natural consequence of ageing when the eye’s ability to focus diminishes, leading to difficulty in focusing on close objects,” the company explained. Many first notice presbyopia when they start holding reading materials at arm’s length to see them clearly.

Nikkhil K Masurkar, Entod Chief Executive said, PresVu was the result of years of dedicated research and development and the regulatory approval would help transform eye care in India.