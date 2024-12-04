As India’s millionaires rise, so do their aspirations—not just to grow wealth, but to ensure they create a meaningful legacy and seek all encompassing services.
Entrust, a leading multi-family office has been at the forefront of redefining wealth management by offering bespoke family office services that extend beyond traditional investment advisory.
Established by Rajmohan Krishnan, Entrust provides a wide range of services, including wealth management, legacy and succession planning, real estate advisory, accounting, taxation, concierge services and CFO solutions.
Operating on a fee-based advisory model, Entrust ensures alignment with client interests, avoiding conflict of interest.
With an AUM exceeding ₹15,000 crore, Entrust counts among its clients prominent Forbes top 100 families, including Nandan Nilekani, co-founder of Infosys.
Unlike other family offices, Entrust provides a personalised approach, crafting solutions aligned with each family’s financial and non-financial goals. Additionally, Entrust mentors the younger generation, equipping them with the skills and knowledge to manage inherited wealth responsibly, ensuring long-term family office success.
Leveraging its deep understanding of local markets and regulations, it delivers holistic solutions in a dynamic economic environment. Entrust working on fostering an enduring legacy as more than a wealth manager and champion innovation in wealth management.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.