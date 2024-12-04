As India’s millionaires rise, so do their aspirations—not just to grow wealth, but to ensure they create a meaningful legacy and seek all encompassing services.

Entrust, a leading multi-family office has been at the forefront of redefining wealth management by offering bespoke family office services that extend beyond traditional investment advisory.

Established by Rajmohan Krishnan, Entrust provides a wide range of services, including wealth management, legacy and succession planning, real estate advisory, accounting, taxation, concierge services and CFO solutions.

Operating on a fee-based advisory model, Entrust ensures alignment with client interests, avoiding conflict of interest.

With an AUM exceeding ₹15,000 crore, Entrust counts among its clients prominent Forbes top 100 families, including Nandan Nilekani, co-founder of Infosys.

Unlike other family offices, Entrust provides a personalised approach, crafting solutions aligned with each family’s financial and non-financial goals. Additionally, Entrust mentors the younger generation, equipping them with the skills and knowledge to manage inherited wealth responsibly, ensuring long-term family office success.

Leveraging its deep understanding of local markets and regulations, it delivers holistic solutions in a dynamic economic environment. Entrust working on fostering an enduring legacy as more than a wealth manager and champion innovation in wealth management.