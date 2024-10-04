Envision Energy India has unveiled its advanced EN 182/5 megawatt (MW) onshore platform at Wind Energy Hamburg 2024, which can enhance annual energy output by 40 per cent.

“This new platform enhances annual energy output (AEP) by over 40 per cent from its current EN 156/3.3 MW platform, providing significant benefits for customers. This platform, featuring a larger swept area, having enhanced turbine operational temperature till 50 Degree C ambient and 98 per cent machine uptime in high wind speeds, is a clear demonstration of Envision’s technological prowess,” the company said.

The new 5MW onshore platform includes enhanced smoke and fire detection. Envision is also advancing its localisation efforts, aiming to increase from 60 per cent for the EN156/3.3MW platform to 75 per cent, ensuring a robust and strengthened supply chain for the new platform.

With an investment of around ₹500 crore, Envision has established India as one of its strategic markets creating over 2,500 direct and indirect job opportunities.

To maintain this growth trend, the company set up an annual manufacturing capacity of 3 gigawatt (GW) in India with its own state-of-the-art manufacturing plant for Nacelle and Hub at Pune and for blades in Trichy, and planning to expand manufacturing capacities in other parts of India.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit