EPAM Systems, a digital transformation services and product engineering company, has opened its new office in Gurugram.

The new office aims at reaffirming its commitment to delivering digital transformation and product engineering solutions across clients and is EPAM’s fourth location after Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Pune.

The new office will foster a collaborative workspace and provide employees with a shared space to network, learn, and grow, said the company.

“The opening of our new office in Gurugram aligns with EPAM’s vision for India, which is to expand our team and leverage engineering excellence to deliver digital transformation solutions to clients worldwide. The new facility is poised to play a key role at EPAM, we believe in creating a culture of collaboration, learning, and innovation, and we are excited to extend this ethos to our Gurugram office,” said Srinivas Reddy, Managing Director, EPAM India

EPAM is confident that the new facility will attract and retain the best talent, foster a vibrant community of professionals, and contribute to the growth and development of the technology ecosystem in India and beyond, he added.

The Gurugram office will house skilled technology professionals, with a staff strength of 822. The new office has several features including MERV 14 air filtration technology, an automated parking management system, and workstations with ergonomic chairs and height-adjustable tables.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit