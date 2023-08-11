EPAM Systems, an NYSE-listed software engineering company, is looking for inorganic opportunities in India, as it aims to build capabilities and expertise, according to Srinivas Reddy, Managing Director, EPAM India.

The company finds the current market environment conducive for acquisitions. “We are always looking to add new capabilities and expertise in certain industries. We also examine how companies could be brought into our culture and environment. If we find the right fit, there is an appetite for acquisition,” Reddy told businessline.

EPAM Systems has examined companies in the telecom vertical and companies with SAP and Salesforce, Snowflake capabilities among other factors. Reddy notes even as macroeconomic headwinds prevail, the demand is constantly growing in India.

“Many customers are coming back to us and restarting their transformational projects. Companies are coming to us looking for more outcome-based and industry-specific solutions,” he noted. Insurance, payments, healthcare, and lifesciences, among others, are some of its demand-driving verticals in India.

The company has 7,000 employees, of which, 13 per cent is based in India. EPAM is present in five locations — Hyderabad, Pune, Bengaluru, Gurgaon, and Chennai. It also plans to expand its presence in Tier-2 cities. Reddy said Ahmedabad, Nagpur, Coimbatore, and Jaipur are some of the cities that are being considered.

expansion plans

Reddy also notes that the company will strengthen its leadership team in India, move up the value chain, and build out domain capability in India. In a bid to expand, the company had previously planned to double its workforce in the region in the next three years.

EPAM Systems does product and platform development for customers in the area of cloud, data, analytics experience, and quality engineering. It also helps customers with technology consulting transformation around the agile software development lifecycle.