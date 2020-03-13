Epic Games aquires facial animation technology start-up Cubic Motion

Epic Games on Thursday announced that it had acquired UK-based Cubic Motion, a computer vision start-up.

Cubic motion works on facial animation technology which enables the company to generate realistic facial animations with a complex camera rig and its custom software platform. The company’s technology has been used by some big names including Sony Interactive Entertainment’s God of War and Insomniac Games’ Marvel’s Spider-Man.

The Fortnite and the Unreal Engine game studio had previously collaborated with Cubic motion on several projects including ‘Hellblade’.

“We are delighted to be joining Epic Games and look forward with excitement to this next chapter in our story,” said Cubic Motion CEO Dr Gareth Edwards. “Together, we are uniquely positioned to push the boundaries of digital human technology, bringing ever more realism and immersion to all forms of visual entertainment.”

Cubic Motion will work with 3Lateral, which was acquired by Epic Games’ Unreal Engine team in January last year.

“Digital humans are not only the next frontier of content creation, but also the most complex endeavor in computer graphics. With Cubic Motion bringing their computer vision and animation technology and expertise to our digital human efforts, Epic along with our team at 3Lateral are one step closer to democratizing these capabilities for creators everywhere,” said Tim Sweeney, founder and CEO, Epic Games.

Together, the companies will work on building advanced technology for facial animations to create realistic graphics and apply it to the digital universe, especially to gaming.