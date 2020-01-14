epiFi raises ₹93 crore

Neo-banking start-up epiFi has raised ₹93 crore ($13.2 million) in seed funding, led by Sequoia India and Ribbit Capital. The company was founded in May 2019 by Google Pay (Tez) executives Sujith Narayanan and Sumit Gwalani.

The round also saw participation from Hillhouse Capital and angel investors, including David Velez, the founder of Nubank, and Kunal Shah, Founder and CEO, Cred.

The company will use the capital to build its core technology platform and drive sales and marketing initiatives.