Snacks brand Epigamia (Drums Food International) is betting on the booming quick commerce channel and high-protein innovations to drive a projected 35-40 per cent revenue growth this fiscal year.

“We will grow 35 to 40 per cent this fiscal year and reach double-digit EBITDA margins,” said Rohan Mirchandani, Founder and CEO of Epigamia.

The company, which recently launched its high-protein offerings introduced eight months ago, already accounts for 12 per cent of the company’s business.

“They focus on creating high-quality luxury products for an audience of 95-100 million people in India. The turbo shakes and yoghurt have been in the market for about eight months now, already contributing about 12 per cent of the business,” Mirchandani added.

The company is also launching a dessert range of yogurts especially focused around the festival season and period.

The company is banking on the quick commerce growth as it looks to expand its market share.

“Digital and quick commerce channels have become significant, contributing to about 47-48 per cent of the revenues. We project a revenue of ₹250 crore for this fiscal year, driven largely by quick commerce,” he added.

Epigamia’s products are sold in the top 30 cities and over 25,000 outlets, which include modern trade stores and general trade stores besides the key e-commerce marketplaces.

“We plan to continue innovating in protein, snacking, and clean indulgence,” he said. Talking about fund raising, he said that the company is currently not looking to raise funds.

“We are cash flow positive with healthy margins. We don’t have any fundraising goals anytime in the near future,” he added.

The company is exploring acquisitions in the food space, particularly protein-focused products, and is open to an IPO in the future.

