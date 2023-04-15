An early warning system for cancer, that’s the promise of HrC or the Himanshu Roy Cancer test - a first-of-its-kind prognostic test for cancer.

Named after Mumbai’s top cop, Himanshu Roy, the test involves a single blood test that claims to detect the absence, imminence or presence of cancer. And it was developed by the city-based Epigeneres Biotechnology along with Singapore-based Tzar Labs, supported by some marquee investors.

“It was emotional for us,” says Ashish Tripathi, Founder and Chairman of Epigeneres Biotechnology and Chief Executive of Tzar Labs, on the molecular drug company’s quest for a cancer drug that led instead to the discovery of this diagnostic tool. “We would not have delved into it... (but) brother in law (Roy) was ill and the family was committed,” says Ashish, a fraternal twin of author Amish Tripathi.

The company has since operationalised its first lab in Mumbai, with plans for another in Delhi later this year. Speaking from Australia, Ashish explains the “firsts” of the test and how it differs from liquid biopsies. The test detects all cancers from a blood test; it catches imminent cancer “very early” and it’s “very accurate”, he told businessline, of the “stage zero” test that detects a potential cancer risk 18 months earlier. For those at risk of cancer, it can indicate the primary organ that could get affected, the possible secondary target and if it could spread to another organ, he says.

Speaking from the United States, older brother Anish Tripathi, Chief Executive and Managing Director of Epigeneres Biotech, explained the science. Using the Covid-19 analogy, where cities were testing drain water as a surveillance method to gauge the presence of the virus in the region, Anish says the principle is similar. “Blood is the system that carries all the waste of the body….Ordinary cells and implicated cells in cancer move in that …we were looking the right place and asking the right questions,“ he said,

About 1,000 people (half with cancer) were part of the clinical study done through a Pune contract research organisation. The study was published in Stem Cell Reviews and Reports.

They said the test has been launched in India, priced at sub-₹10,000. With a capacity of 15 samples daily the aim is to get to 50-100 samples a day, in about three months, said Anish. Besides cancer survivors, the test would help people with a family history of cancer or with a risk profile.

“Those who are at higher risk should consider something like this, because if you are lucky and blessed and you will never have anything to do with cancer in your life, fantastic. But if a person is destined to get cancer, then detecting it early is everything because the cost of treatment, time of treatment and chances of survival improve dramatically,” says Anish.

The company is now discussing taking this technology to the United Kingdom and the US. Some of its early minority investors include Edelweiss co-founder Venkat Ramaswamy, Justdial co-founder V. Krishnan, Vijay Karnani, former co-head of Goldman Sachs in India, HCG hospital group and Torrent Pharma.

