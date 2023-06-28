Epiq Capital, a premier growth and late-stage tech investment firm, has announced the final closing of Epiq Capital II, which was oversubscribed at $225 million.

The company will continue to invest in exceptional entrepreneurs targeting the $5-trillion digital India opportunity in the next decade, it said in a press release. The fund has domestic and global investors, including leading tech entrepreneurs, industrialists, sports and entertainment leaders, family offices, sovereign wealth funds, and other institutions.

Its current portfolio includes eyewear unicorn Lenskart, local language content platform Dailyhunt, leading fitness platform Curefit , SaaS platform Builder.ai, as well as health-tech company Pristyncare.

According to the investment firm, these companies have over $250 million in average annualised revenue run rate and have achieved over 75 per cent revenue CAGR over the last three years.

“ We will continue to invest in exceptional entrepreneurs who aspire to build the next Tech Nifty 50. The firm, with its marquee investor base, institutional quality investment team, and exceptional portfolio, is well-positioned as a premier homegrown, investing franchise to deliver significant returns to investors,” said Rishi Navani, Founder & Managing Partner, Epiq Capital.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit