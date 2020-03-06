Epsilon Carbon to invest ₹900 crore in new carbon black plant in Karnataka

A change of heart for the Vitara Brezza, and some extra bits too
A facelift that now sips petrol, Maruti’s compact SUV also gets a decent automatic transmission
Epsilon Carbon, a leading coal tar derivatives company, plans to invest ₹900 crore in setting up a carbon black facility at Bellary in Karnataka.
The first phase of the new facility is expected to be commissioned by the third quarter of FY21 with an initial capacity of 1.15 lakh tonnes per annum (tpa). It will be further expanded to over three lakh tpa by FY24.
Currently, Epsilon Carbon operates a 2.2-lakh tpa coal tar distillation facility that caters to 40 per cent of the demand for pitch in the aluminum industry.
The integrated carbon black complex will be the first of its kind manufacturing facility in India to use waste coke oven gas from steel plants as a fuel, making this an environment-friendly set-up with lower CO2 footprint, said the company.
In addition, the plant with its captive low-sulphur feedstock, will have the lowest SOx/NOx (sulphur oxides and nitrogen oxides) pollutant levels which are much below those of the current carbon black manufacturing facilities in India.
Vikram Handa, Managing Director, Epsilon Carbon, said the core advantage of the Indian carbon black sector is the security of raw materials provided to customers.
The integrated facility will produce both hard and soft grades of carbon black. The carbon black oil /anthracene oil generated in the coal tar distillation process will be used as feed to the carbon black unit, providing a complete backward integration support, he said.
Globally, the tyre industry is a leading consumer of carbon black products. It is used as a reinforcing filler to improve the longevity of tyres. Hence, carbon black gets about 93 per cent of its total volume demand from rubber-related industries.
Moreover, it is also used as a black pigment in printing inks, paints and varnishes for dyeing and for ultra violet (UV) protection of plastics and in specialty products such as decor paper and fibers.
As conductive carbon black, it is used in the electrical industry to manufacture electrodes and carbon brushes.
Established in 2010, Epsilon Carbon has manufacturing facilities across Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Orissa to be strategically located near raw material sources and customers.
A facelift that now sips petrol, Maruti’s compact SUV also gets a decent automatic transmission
Originally set to be introduced at the Geneva Motor Show, Porsche has, since the former’s cancellation, ...
India chief Rajeev Chaba says the Chinese-owned British brand is going flat out
German ancillary supplier cuts turnover projections in China following coronavirus outbreak
Customers should quickly rope in alternative accounts; for investors, wait-and-watch may work best
A rejig and systematic investments should help this double-income single-kid couple meet their financial ...
Apart from helping you monitor your portfolio value, the document also has many other uses
If you don’t meet your advance tax obligations by March 15, you will be levied an interest on the shortfall
Sleep deprivation is one of the reasons behind the rising incidence of serious illnesses — diabetes, heart ...
Miss Americana, a documentary now streaming on Netflix India, is a thoughtful portrait of Taylor Swift, an ...
On February 29, Bachelor’s Day in many western countries, traditionally the only day that women could propose ...
The Irish held that on Leap Day — February 29 — women could propose marriage to men. Here are author and ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...