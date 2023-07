Wealth management firm Equirus Wealth has appointed Abhijit Bhave as MD and CEO of the company. An alumnus of IIM Lucknow, Bhave has nearly three decades of experience in the industry. Prior to joining Equirus, he held several roles in organisations like HSBC, Deutsche Bank, ICICI Bank, Fisdom Private Wealth, to name a few. In his role as CEO, Bhave will oversee the management and growth of the wealth management, asset management, digital wealth and direct equities platforms.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit