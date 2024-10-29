US-headquartered Humanscale, a manufacturer of ergonomic products, is venturing into the retail sector as it aims to establish its presence in nearly 40 stores through local partnerships by December 2025.

This partnership is expected to contribute 35-40 per cent of the company’s total sales, said Sathish Nandagopal, Founder and Director of S Cube Ergonomics Pvt Ltd, the authorised distribution partner of Humanscale.

“Ergonomics is a multifaceted subject that demands careful understanding. Through local partnerships, we experience better reception and deeper engagement with the community, ensuring that our ergonomic solutions effectively reach the right audience,” said Nandagopal.

The company is targeting tier-1 cities and plans to expand into other cities. “Initially, our focus was on tier-one cities, however, Humanscale has observed growth in tier-two and tier-three cities as well,” he said.

Furthermore, Humanscale is focusing on localising its manufacturing to reduce its dependence on imports. Since 2021, Humanscale products have been assembled at Bidadi, noted Nandagopal. Currently, the Bidadi plant assembles 50 per cent of ergonomic seating products and 35 per cent of monitor arm products sold in India.

“We are exploring the possibility of producing locally to reduce dependence on imports. By the first quarter of FY26, we plan to manufacture first chair in India,” he added.

The company recorded a topline of $12 million for the year ended FY24 and offers a range of products, including keyboard trays, height-adjustable tables, monitor arms, ergonomic seating, footrests, CPU holders, task lights, and laptop holders.

It has its experience centres in Bengaluru, Pune, and Hyderabad. Some of its notable clients include Visa, Linkedin, WellsFargo, Microsoft, Statestreet, Goldman Sachs, Google, Bank of America, BNYM, PepsiCo, among others.

