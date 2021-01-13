Ergos raises ₹22.5 crore from UK’s CDC

Agritech start-up Ergos, which provides post harvest storage solutions to small farmers in Bihar, has received fresh funding of $3 million (₹22.5 crore) from CDC, the UK’s impact investor and development finance institution.

With this latest investment, Ergos has closed the Series A funding of ₹81 crore. Last year Aavishkaar Capital had invested ₹35 crore and Chiratae Ventures had invested ₹23.5 crore as part of the same round.

Ergos has been building a unique GrainBank model that has been piloted in Bihar. The unique model enables farmers to digitise their food grain and also provides them doorstep access to end-to-end post-harvest supply chain solutions by leveraging its technology platform, the company said in a statement.

“We are building Ergos primarily to extend post-harvest support to small and marginal farmers on storage, credit and market linkages at farm-gate. We are extremely excited to have CDC on board,” said Kishor Jha, Founder and CEO, Ergos adding that the company intends to utilise the latest funding to scale its geographic footprint.

The start-up supports more than 25,000 farmers on its digital platform.