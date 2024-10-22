Ericsson and Wipro have announced they are transforming the billing experience for Odido brand mobile customers in the Netherlands by migrating to the cloud-native Ericsson Billing platform hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

This will allow Odido to offer 5G services, including the newly launched Klik&Klaar fixed-wireless access (FWA) solution.

The migration, completed in August 2024, has transitioned 5 million customers. The migration to Ericsson Billing follows the earlier transition of 7 lakh Ben MVNO users in November 2023, meaning all Odido’s mobile customers, whether B2B or B2C, are served by Ericsson Billing, hosted on AWS.

The project was executed with Wipro as an end-to-end system integrator, working with Ericsson and Odido to design and implement the solution. The integration into Odido’s IT landscape will lower Odido’s technical debt and reduce operating costs, the company said.

Mats Karlsson, Head of Solution Area Business & Operations Support Systems at Ericsson, added: “This transformation ensures that Odido can deliver superior service experiences at scale. Our cloud-native billing platform offers the flexibility and scalability needed to meet the demands of 5G and beyond. It positions Odido for future growth, as it continues to innovate and expand its offerings.”

Ericsson Billing is a cloud-native product, certified on AWS, which delivers a convergent, end-to-end billing system. Odido’s transition to Ericsson Billing, hosted on AWS, supposedly provides a solution that enhances automation, improves billing accuracy, and enables the company to scale new services.

Sarat Chand, Managing Director - Northern Europe, Wipro Limited said: “As a trusted and strategic partner to Odido, we are very proud to deliver such a complex Billing Transformation program for the client. This milestone enables Odido to embrace fully automated billing capabilities and state-of-the-art operations on a fully scalable cloud infrastructure. Odido can leverage new billing solutions to launch more cutting-edge propositions and enhanced customer experience in the Dutch market. This initiative underscores our deep partnership with Ericsson and Odido and reaffirms our commitment to continuously simplifying and future-proofing our customers’ IT.”