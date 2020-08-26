Ericsson partners with Unicef to map school internet connectivity

Nokia 5.3: With love from Finland
Clean updated software and right build rub shoulders with underpowered specs and dated elements on this made ...
Networking and telecommunications company Ericsson has entered into a global partnership with Unicef to help map internet connectivity in schools across 35 countries by the end of 2023.
This is part of the Giga initiative, led by the United Nations Children’s Fund and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), which was launched last year. Ericsson is the first private sector partner to make a multimillion-dollar commitment to the initiative, which aims to connect every school to the internet, the company said in a statement.
“The deepening digital divide is one of the many inequalities that the Covid-19 pandemic has underscored,” said Charlotte Petri Gornitzka, Deputy Executive Director, Partnerships, Unicef.
“School closures, coupled with limited or non-existent opportunities for remote learning, have upended children’s education worldwide. Our partnership with Ericsson will bring us closer to giving every child and young person access to digital learning opportunities,” Gornitzka added.
Mapping the internet connectivity landscape for schools and their surrounding communities is a critical first step towards providing every child with access to digital learning opportunities.
According to the ITU, 360 million young people currently do not have access to internet. This results in exclusion, fewer resources to learn and limited opportunities for children and youth. Improved connectivity will increase access to information, opportunity and choice, enabling generations of school children to take part in shaping their own futures.
In addition to funding, Ericsson will commit resources for data engineering and data science capacity to accelerate school connectivity mapping. Specifically, Ericsson will assist with the collection, validation, analysis, monitoring and visual representation of real-time school connectivity data.
The data generated through the mapping will enable governments and the private sector to design and deploy digital solutions that enable learning for children and young people.
