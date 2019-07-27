Companies

Eris Lifesciences Q1 profit up 17.5% at Rs 84 cr

PTI New Delhi | Updated on July 27, 2019 Published on July 27, 2019

Eris Lifesciences Ltd on Saturday reported a 17.47 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 84.05 crore for the April-June quarter. Net profit was Rs 71.55 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

The company’s total income during the quarter was at Rs 277.12 crore, up 8.98 per cent, as against Rs 254.28 crore in the corresponding quarter.

Eris Lifescinces total expenses stood at Rs 182.20 crore as against Rs 176.59 crore, up 3.17 per cent.

