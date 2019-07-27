Eris Lifesciences Q1 profit up 17.5% at Rs 84 cr

Breathing new life into forgotten scripts
Himachal Pradesh attempts to revive its ancient scripts, like the Tankri lipi
Eris Lifesciences Ltd on Saturday reported a 17.47 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 84.05 crore for the April-June quarter. Net profit was Rs 71.55 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.
The company’s total income during the quarter was at Rs 277.12 crore, up 8.98 per cent, as against Rs 254.28 crore in the corresponding quarter.
Eris Lifescinces total expenses stood at Rs 182.20 crore as against Rs 176.59 crore, up 3.17 per cent.
Himachal Pradesh attempts to revive its ancient scripts, like the Tankri lipi
An innovative programme in Kerala’s childcare institutions reunites minors with their parents
Here is an opportunity for those working to promote clean cooking solutions for the hinterland. Last year it ...
Want to splurge as well as save for the rainy day? Here’s a game-plan
No, shows data from the recent RBI survey
Besides being cost-effective, the risks are shared among the family members
Investors with a short-term perspective can sell the stock of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) at ...
From leading a political party at the age of 100 to learning to write at 97, Kerala’s nonagenarian and ...
She is among the best-known percussionists in India today
Love places a great responsibility — the ability to be kind, unconditionally — in the hands of the beloved
The most common kitchen ingredient has gone full designer
Musings on how lunar tides have influenced marketers and their wares
Hotels and OTAs (online travel agents) have been frenemies for a while now, engaged in a furious battle to get ...
Even as India’s moon mission took off successfully, a host of brands raced to congratulate ISRO’s ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...