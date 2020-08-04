Eris Lifesciences Q1 standalone net up 6% to ₹87 crore

Eris Lifesciences Limited on Tuesday posted a standalone net profit of ₹87 crore for the first quarter ended June 2020, as against ₹82 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter a year ago, indicating 6 per cent year-on-year rise.

Its revenues from operations stood at ₹261 crore, as against ₹262 crore.

On consolidated basis, its net profit stood at ₹89 crore, which is about 6 per cent higher than ₹84 crore it recorded in the same quarter last year. The consolidated revenues from operations stood at ₹293 crore for the quarter as against ₹277 crore last year for same quarter.

The board of directors has declared interim dividend of ₹5.50 (at the rate of 550 per cent) on each fully paid-up equity share of ₹1 for the financial year 2020-21.

Company shares ended at ₹510 on Tuesday, down by nearly 6 per cent from previous close on the Bombay Stock Exchange.