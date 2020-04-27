EROS Group founder J.R. Sood passes away at 94

My Five: Of 7-minute workouts, meditation & planned weekends
Founder & Chairman of the EROS Group J.R Sood passed away on Sunday at the age of 94. Born in Lahore, J.R Sood rose from humble beginnings and founded EROS Group in the year 1940.
He was instrumental in establishing EROS, a family-owned business entity with a primary focus on hospitality, real estate, and entertainment.
Raman Sood, Managing Director, EROS Group shared the news about his father’s demise and said, “I had a privilege to have a great father; as a person, my father was hard-working, decisive, honest, persistent, upfront and a determined man. He was a real ‘do It yourself’ person. He will be deeply missed.”
With special strength in and around Delhi and over 70 years of expertise and experience, EROS Group has created some of the most pioneering episodes of real estate promotion and town planning.
EROS Group has developed projects, including Shangri-La’s EROS Hotel - New Delhi, EROS Hotel - Nehru Place, New Delhi, Radisson BLU - Faridabad, and Holiday Inn & Crown Plaza - Mayur Vihar, New Delhi.
The group has also developed marquee episodes in the real estate sector with buildings like EROS Corporate Tower, Nehru Place; EROS City Square, Gurugram; EF3 Mall, Faridabad; EROS Corporate Park, Manesar, and Rosewood & Lakewood City in Faridabad, among others.
