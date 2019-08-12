Companies

Eros International Q1 net falls 55% to ₹27.05-cr

PTI New Delhi | Updated on August 12, 2019 Published on August 12, 2019

Eros International Media Ltd on Monday reported a 54.87 per cent fall in consolidated net profit at ₹27.05 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹59.95 crore during the same period of the previous financial year.

Total income during the reported quarter stood at ₹210.29 crore as against ₹223.57 crore in the year-ago period, down 5.93 per cent, the company said in a BSE filing.

Eros International Media is a media and entertainment firm which is into co-production, acquisition and distribution of Indian language films in multiple formats.

