Escorts Q2 net more than doubles to ₹227 crore

Pedagogy despite the pandemic
How children without access to online education in Jharkhand and Bihar villages get their lessons
Agriculture, construction and railway equipments manufacturer Escorts Ltd on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹227 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, more than double the net profit of ₹101 crore in the corresponding period last year.
Revenue from operations of the company also grew by 24 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) to ₹1,654 crore during the quarter as compared with ₹1,334 crore in July-September quarter last year.
“The Agri sector has been on an unprecedented boom. Maintaining highest safety measures and working closely with our partners to work around supply chain challenges, the demand for our tractors has so far outpaced our supplies,” Nikhil Nanda, Chairman and Managing Director, Escorts, said.
He said the momentum in the agriculture sector is expected to continue, supported by positive macro-economic factors.
“We also hope that supply chain challenges would subside after a month or so. We have also started witnessing some positive development in the construction and railway equipment space now and hopefully we will see a full recovery soon. In all our business segments, we are optimistic for the coming quarters,” Nanda added.
The company sold 24,441 units of tractors in the September quarter as against 19,750 units in the corresponding period last fiscal, a growth of 24 per cent y-o-y.
How children without access to online education in Jharkhand and Bihar villages get their lessons
Covid-19 has disrupted training and job placement for rural youth
A new shape, louder sound, and all the Alexa conversation you want
SSC North America is a boutique supercar maker based out of Richland, Washington state in the US. Making ...
Trump is undoubtedly a cheerleader of the US stock market, but Biden promises stability and a coherent plan to ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 have been on a corrective phase over the past three weeks
The healthy pick-up seen in the recent September quarter should continue
If you stay invested till maturity, you lock-in to a 5.10-5.20% yield without interest-rate risk
Fear dons new faces as a virus spooks the world. A Halloween special
A change of guard at the White House may calm fears in capitals and drawing rooms, but will not alter the ...
It’s the 90th birthday of Michael Collins, the third astronaut on the Apollo XI Mission, who stayed in the ...
Let loose those piercing, blood-curdling shrieks of laughter
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...