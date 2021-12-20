Escorts' shareholders approve preferential allotment of 94 lakh shares to Japan's Kubota

Scaling the population peak in India
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
Shareholders of farm machinery and construction equipment major Escorts Ltd have approved the preferential allotment of nearly 94 lakh shares to Japan's Kubota Corporation, which is seeking a majority control of the Indian partner and become a joint promoter, as per a BSE filing on Monday.
The shareholders have also approved the change of the name of the company to Escorts Kubota Ltd or such other name containing the trade names Escorts and Kubota approved by authorities, the filing by Escorts said.
Besides, the members have given their nod to increase the number of maximum directors which may be appointed on the board to 18, it added.
The development follows last month's deal under which Kubota will acquire an additional 5.9 per cent stake in Escorts for ₹1,872.74 crore, paving the way for the Japanese partner to become a majority stakeholder of up to 54-55 per cent for which it could invest nearly ₹10,000 crore, including an open offer to public shareholders for an additional 26 per cent stake.
The special resolution to issue 93,63,726 equity shares of the company on a preferential allotment basis to Kubota and issuance of offer letter was approved by shareholders with 99.99 per cent votes in favour, Escorts said.
Special resolutions to approve the change in the name of the company and alteration to the articles of association were approved with 99.99 per cent and 98.75 per cent votes in favour, respectively, it added.
The company further said its special resolution to increase the limit of number of directors to 18 also received nod of the shareholders with 99.47 per cent votes in favour.
Escorts currently has 12 directors on its board. An ordinary resolution to approve related party transactions with Kubota was also passed with 99.99 per cent votes for it, Escorts added.
Proxy advisory firm Stakeholders Empowerment Services had advised shareholders of the company to vote against the preferential allotment to Kubota, changing the name of the company and alteration of articles of association and the increase in the number of board members saying the Japanese firm was not paying any premium for the shares of Escorts.
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
The stock market shrugged off Covid blues and created wealth for investors. Here’s a review of the performance ...
Many IPOs aay not stand the test of market cycles as a study of US firms shows
Investing in bonds has become easier via fixed income platforms, but don’t forget due diligence
The broader bearish view is intact
A practical guide to climb the corporate ladder
By hoodwinking regulators and lying about the addictive properties of opiates, the Sackler clan encircled ...
Resolve is a typical Perumal Murugan story that beautifully brings out typical problems faced by rural ...
The biography on late Sanjeev Kumar, one of the most versatile actors of Hindi cinema, is a labour of love
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...