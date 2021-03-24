Companies

Escorts to hike tractor prices from April 1

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on March 24, 2021

Escorts Agri Machinery (EAM), division of Escorts Ltd, announced on Wednesday that it will increase the prices of its tractors effective April 1, 2021.

“There has been a steady rise in commodity prices necessitating a price hike to offset the impact of the inflation. The increase in prices would vary across models and variants,” said a company statement.

EAM recently announced that it achieved the landmark sales of 1 lakh tractors in the current fiscal, surpassing the previous highest ever sales achieved in 2018-19.

Published on March 24, 2021

