Esri India expects better growth in coming years

Esri India Technologies, a geographic information systems (GIS) solutions provider, said the company is growing in double digits in India, and with the country being one of the leading markets for Esri global, the revenue share will grow in the coming years.
“Our typical growth rate is definitely in double digits. And, the industry is growing at about 13.13 per cent compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) and we usually grow higher than that. It’s a fairly healthy and growing business,” Agendra Kumar, Managing Director, Esri India Technologies, told BusinessLine.
Declining to share any numbers on revenue terms, he said opportunities exist from both private (enterprise) sector as well as government segments – government business giving around 70 per cent of the overall revenue in India.
“There are a lot of opportunities in both sides (enterprise and government) – the usage in government is also going up and the usages in private is also going up. This 70:30 is like a ballpark figure and it may be a little up and down from year to year. However, I have seen almost similar growth and trend in both sides. There are a lot of new projects coming from government also,” Kumar said.
He said the company’s focus on education sector is also growing and right now they are working with around 1,000 degree-granting colleges and universities to help them in teaching GIS and preparing skilled manpower for the future.
“We have also supported and nurtured close to 100 start-ups and Indian software product companies. These are some of the areas where we also focus quite a bit,” he added.
Esri has customers like Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, a few insurance companies, and several manufacturing organisations.
