Essar, Fulcrum BioEnergy to set up waste-to-fuel plant in England

Essar Oil (UK) Limited, along with Fulcrum BioEnergy Limited, is setting up a new facility that will convert non-recyclable household waste into sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) for use by airlines operating at UK airports.
Essar — through its subsidiary company Stanlow Terminals Limited — will provide product storage and logistics solutions for the project under a long-term agreement.
This bio-refinery will convert several hundred thousand tonnes of pre-processed waste, which would have otherwise been destined for incineration or landfill, into approximately 100 million litres of low carbon SAF annually.
The project, which will see an investment of approximately £600 million, will use Fulcrum’s waste-to-fuel process, which is already being deployed at its facility outside of Reno, Nevada in the United States, where operations are due to begin later this year.
The development will see Fulcrum, whose parent is based in California, US, construct, own and operate the plant within Essar’s Stanlow Manufacturing Complex in the North West of England. This will be the first Fulcrum plant outside the United States.
“The Stanlow project, named Fulcrum NorthPoint, will create 800 direct and indirect jobs during the design, build and commissioning process and over 100 permanent jobs during its operation. Plans for Fulcrum NorthPoint are expected to be complete at the end of this year and subject to planning consent, will be operational in late 2025,” said a press statement.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
