Essar Oil UK faces financial woes, top-level exits amid Covid-19

Beware the quantum computers
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Ruias-owned Essar Oil UK, one of the largest suppliers of fuel in the UK, has run into financial crisis due to a sharp fall in demand amid disruption caused by the pandemic.
The trouble in the company has led to series of top level exits, including the promoters’ representative Rewant Ruia, who resigned as director early this month.
Another director, Stephen Welch, resigned on Wednesday, the company said in a filing.
Stein Ivar Bye, Chief Executive of Essar, resigned last month after five months in the role.
Despite the turbulence, Essar is confident of sailing through and is looking for government support.
Reacting to the development, an Essar Oil UK spokesperson said, historically, the business has been very profitable and has attracted over $1 billion in investment since its acquisition in 2011. It is a long standing private company without public shareholders, he said in response to a BusinessLine query.
The global Covid pandemic has affected all refiners, with repeated lockdowns leading to reduced product demand and depressed refining margins, he said.
“We have successfully traded through a very difficult 12 months and are now seeing increased demand for road transport fuels and improving refining margins, which has resulted in increased throughput at the Stanlow Manufacturing Complex,” said the company’s spokesperson.
“We are not a levered business and currently we do not have any short-term or long-term bank debt on the company, other than working capital lines. Prior to coronavirus, we were generating EBITDA in excess of $300 million a year. We remain confident that we can manage through this period and come out stronger as the economy clearly continues to recover,” he said.
“The company is fully focused on supporting customers and industries who rely on our products as lockdown restrictions are eased. We are excited about our plans to decarbonise Stanlow and increase our supply of sustainable fuels, thereby supporting the UK’s green agenda,” he said.
Stanlow refinery at Ellesmere Port in Cheshire supplies 16 per cent of British road fuel and employs about 900 people.
Essar officials are expected to meet the UK government officials later this week.
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Rocketship’s Anand Rajaraman on getting pitches from places like Rameswaram and Patna
Bengaluru-based Archeron group plans to open five banks that are run entirely by AI and quantum technologies
Ably skippered by N Srinivasan, India Cements is upping its post-Covid-19 game by expanding capacity
Three-in-one: Passive debt funds come at a low cost and have high-quality portfolios. Some offer return ...
Trend in the rupee movement and Q4 earnings can give direction to the market
There is room for improvement in fund transfer options
Silver looks positive but lacks the higher volumes required to substantiate bullishness
Murder is a theme that is unlikely to darken and yellow with time, the writer Truman Capote had once said.
Expect the unexpected when musicians of different traditions come together for a duet
On Ugadi, the Telugu New Year Day, a chronicler recalls slices of an isolated year gone by and realises that ...
In her novel based on the life of Rani Jindan Kaur, author Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni crafts a hero for the ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...