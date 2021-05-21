Essar Oil (UK) ties up over $850 million in new funding

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Essar Oil (UK) Limited (EOUK), which owns and operates the Stanlow Refinery, said it has closed new financial arrangements of over $850 million.
This has allowed EOUK to replace its former credit facility as well as access additional capital, thereby strengthening its financial position. The funding is made up of liquidity from a diversified range of sources, including bilateral arrangements with many of its key customers on enhanced payment terms and other long-term financings, linked primarily to crude supply, the company said in a statement.
With these financial arrangements in place, EOUK has more low-cost liquidity to meet its upcoming requirements and can focus on its transition to become a ‘Low Carbon Energy Provider’ of the future.
EOUK is already working on delivering two blue hydrogen production hubs at Stanlow, with investment of £750 million.
Follow-on capacity growth is planned to work towards the government’s new target of 5GW of low carbon hydrogen for power, transport, industry and homes.
EOUK has also recently completed a review and update of its corporate governance and its Board has adopted the recommendations arising out of that review process, which included independent input from Ashurst LLP. As a result of that process, the Board has committed to appointing two independent non-executive directors to the Board.
“Securing this financing demonstrates the confidence all our stakeholders have in our long-term vision for Stanlow,” said Prashant Ruia, Chairman, Essar Oil (UK) Limited.
“With a strong economic recovery driven by the UK Government’s roadmap out of the pandemic, I feel that our business has moved into a positive and progressive phase for the benefit of all our stakeholders and employees. We look forward to furthering our investments in exciting new technologies, securing high-tech jobs and the Stanlow’s future at the heart of the UK’s green revolution,” Ruia added.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Canon EOS R6 is pricey and complex but full of features for enthusiasts
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The pandemic has taught many money management lessons. Here are key takeaways from the survey
Nifty can test the nearest support at 14,500 level if it continues recent fall
Select stocks of companies with good managements, robust balance sheets and reasonable valuations
The company has the potential to ride the upcoming industrial 3D printing wave
The medical firefighters are burning out body, mind and soul; And they’re too exhausted to seek help
Despite the tragedies that surround them, there is always hope
An app connects teachers to their students notwithstanding slow 2G connections
The pandemic has brought the best out of the theorising Indian
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...