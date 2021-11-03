Companies

Essar plant: NCLT nod for Adani Power’s resolution plan

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on November 03, 2021

The National Company Law Tribunal has approved the resolution plan submitted by Adani Power Limited for the acquisition of Essar Power’s 1,200-MW thermal power project in Mahan, Madhya Pradesh. The deal size is expected to be around ₹2,800 crore.

Essar Power MP Ltd is undergoing insolvency resolution under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. It owns a 1,200-MW thermal power plant in Singrauli District, Madhya Pradesh.

In June, Adani Power had emerged as the successful bidder for the Essar Power’s 1,200-MW project.

Published on November 03, 2021

