Essar Steel case: Supreme Court strikes down NCLAT order

The Supreme Court on Friday ruled that the Committee of Creditors (CoC) has the full rights to decide on how the funds received from the sale of insolvent asset to be distributed and the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) cannot make changes into the approved resolution plan.

The judgement comes as a major relief for the secured financial creditors of Essar Steel who had contested in Supreme Court, the NCLAT decision to remove the nomenclature of financial and operational creditors and ordered distribution of ₹42,000 crore equally.

While approving ArcelorMittal bid in July, NCLAT had enhanced the operational creditors’ dues to ₹19,719 crore, against the earlier ₹5,074 crore, by including the claims of Dakshin Gujarat, Gujarat Energy, BPCL, IOCL, GAIL, ONGC and NTPC.

Of the overall operational creditors claim, they will get ₹11,969 crore. The adjustments had pushed up the overall claims to ₹69,192 crore from ₹54,547 crore.

Claims from financial creditors were retained at ₹49,473 crore; of this, they will get ₹30,030 crore. The total haircut to be taken by the lenders had gone up to 40 per cent, compared to 20 per cent earlier. The aggrieved banks moved the Supreme Court against the NCLAT order.

In March, NCLT had approved ArcelorMittal’s resolution plan. Under the plan, 92 per cent of the total amount will be distributed among the financial creditors, while the operational creditors with dues of less than ₹1 crore stand to get the remaining 8 per cent.