Essel sells 205 MW solar assets to Adani Green Energy for ₹1,300 cr

Subash Chandra backed Essel Group has signed an agreement with Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) to sell 205 MW operating solar assets at an enterprise value of ₹1,300 crore. This is being done to pare debt.

The assets are owned by Essel Green Energy Private Ltd. and Essel Infraprojects Ltd. and are located in Punjab, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh. All the assets have long term Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with various state electricity distribution companies.

“Our asset divestment process is well within the purview of the agreed timelines with our esteemed lenders. The sale of the Group’s solar assets to AGEL, is yet another positive step taken in this direction," said a company spokesperson.

The Group is also constantly working towards arriving at a closure on the divestment of the additional 480 MW solar assets portfolio.

This is the second major deal by the Group. Earlier, Essel Group had decided to sell 11 per cent promoter stake in Zee Entertainment (ZEEL) to Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund.

Invesco Oppenheimer, one of the oldest investors in the company, already holds 8 per cent in ZEEL and has been an investor for about 17 years. The fund has now agreed to buy up to an 11 per cent stake in ZEEL from its promoters, for a total consideration of up to ₹4,224 crore, taking its stake in the company to 19 per cent.