Ethiopian envoy inaugurates Cadila Pharma’s formulation development lab

Ahmedabad, June 20 A top Ethiopian official inaugurated a newly-built formulation development laboratory of pharma major Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd at Dholka near Ahmedabad on Sunday.

During a visit by a high-level delegation of Ethiopian officials, Dr Tizita Mulugeta Yimam, the Ethiopian Ambassador to India, inaugurated the plant that is focused on solid orals, injections and analytics.

Heran Gerba, Director General of the Ethiopian Food and Drug Administration, HG Koshia, FDCA commissioner - Gujarat, and other officials were present at the event.

"Africa is our second home and we established Ethiopia's first WHO-cGMP compliant plant in Addis Ababa, which has become an epicentre for the multi-fold growth and development for Africa, through enhanced investments. We look forward to further strengthening our relations with Ethiopia,” said Rajiv Modi, CMD, Cadila Pharmaceuticals.

The ground floor of the formulation development laboratory is focused on solid orals, the first floor on injections, while the second floor houses the analytical lab. Cadila has a plant in Ethiopia.

"It was an interesting visit to Cadila Pharma’s plant and office, to learn more about their work. We need to work closely to maintain the relationship and to support each other. Ethiopia offers great opportunities for drug companies and for Cadila Pharma to expand its facilities in Ethiopia," said Ambassador Tizita Mulugeta Yimam after the delegation visited Cadila Pharmaceuticals’ corporate campus at Bhat on the outskirts of Ahmedabad.

Gujarat's FDCA Commissioner Koshia interacted with the delegates and shared details about Gujarat’s contribution to the country’s pharma production, a company statement said.

The delegation included Dinayas Gemada Tola, Deputy Chief of Mission, and three officials of the Ethiopian Food and Drug Administration.