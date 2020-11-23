ETO Motors begins commercial deliveries of BULKe

Safeguarding nutrition is priority amidst a public health crisis
Covid-19 has exposed the fragility of health systems and aggravated under-nourishment
ETO Motors, an electric mobility solutions and services company, has commenced commercial deliveries of its electric three-wheeler cargo vehicle BULKe.
The ergonomically designed BULKe is a high-speed (L5 category) cargo electric three-wheeler. The company is deploying 300 BULKe vehicles in the next six months to Bigbasket, the e-commerce platform for groceries in India. The deployment has started initially in Hyderabad and will soon expand to other cities.
BULKe is manufactured by the subsidiary of ETO Motors, Keto Motors, at its plant in Jedcharla in Telangana. With lithium-ion batteries, these electric three-wheelers offer a range of up to 120 km in a single charge.
NK Rawal, Managing Director, ETO Motors, said in a statement: “BULKe has been designed to provide clean and sustainable logistics solutions to the e-commerce players. The vehicle’s high capacity cargo box with a load capacity of over 500 KGs and rear camera with a screen is uniquely positioned to serve the specific needs of the e-commerce and 3rd party logistics players.”
KB Nagaraju, Chief Customer Experience Officer, Bigbasket, said: “Bigbasket has been a pioneer in adopting electric vehicles in delivery operations. We have been scaling our operations significantly, post this pandemic period when more customers are preferring the safer option of online purchase of groceries. Our order volumes have gone up in each of the 26 cities where we operate. As the last-mile hub operations become denser, electric vehicles are a perfect choice for our last-mile delivery.”
