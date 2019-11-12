ETO Motors signs up with BYD for electric cargo vehicles

Will leasing aircraft pay off for Indian aviation?
In collaboration with BYD, a leading electric mobility solutions provider from China, ETO Motors has announced plans to deploy a fleet of cargo vehicles comprising 3W, 4W and Electric Tractors for Agricultural applications.
ETO Motors has placed order for 50 BYD’s T3 4W cargo vehicles to begin with and will deploy a fleet of 4000, 3W & 4W BYD Electric Cargo vehicles over the next one year
This move is part of ETO Motors' plan to introduce a fleet of Electric 3W&4W Cargo vehicles to strengthen its clean mobility solution offerings.
These vehicles will be designed and manufactured with BYD’s power battery, motor, motor controllers and powertrains. Electric 3W fleet deployment will include electric-rickshaw, electric-cart, electric-auto and electric three-wheeler cargo. The Electric 4W cargo includes electric 4W commercial freight /cargo vehicles.
While ETO has placed an order for 50 T3’s to be deployed immediately, over the next one-year, it is expected to deploy 4,000 electric vehicles across 20 cities to service the logistics needs to online as well brick and mortar retailers. Increasingly businesses are looking to reduce their carbon footprint across their supply chain and electric cargo vehicles offers them an excellent option to be included in their sustainable practices.
Ketsu Zhang, Executive Director, BYD India, said, “Developing and promoting a strong EV ecosystem and cultivating consumer awareness and confidence to adopt clean technology is our goal in making the planet better."
"Logistics segment is one of the largest users of transportation and resultant addition to the emissions is significant, the usage is only increasing over time with improved road infrastructure and rapid urbanization and increasing consumer demand for retail products. Companies now have a ready solution to help them with their own sustainability goals without having to invest into vehicle ownership," he said.
Biju Mathews, Chief Executive Officer, ETO Motors said, “ETO motors is committed to cause of clean mobility in India and is uniquely placed to seamlessly deploy the fleet of electric vehicles, to enable clean and safe mobility for individuals or to transport cargo."
"First Mile, Last Mile and intracity solutions from ETO motors is made possible due to full control over the EV ecosystem related to manufacturing, EV infra and recharging and battery production tie-ups, service agreements and partnerships with several city metros and ride-share companies. Addition of cargo EVs in collaboration with Global clean energy Leader BYD, will help us service the sustainable supply chain logistic needs of retailers,” he said.
With many states introducing various policies and initiatives, the year 2019 saw a total EV sales of more than 7.5 lakh including electric two-wheelers, electric three-wheelers and electric passenger vehicles bringing down carbon emission drastically.
BYD Auto Industry Company Limited based in China is among the largest manufacturers in the world for pure Electric vehicles including electric buses and is actively engaged in India.
