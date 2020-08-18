Etrio launches retrofitted electric light commercial vehicle

Print your vegetarian squid
Etrio, an electric vehicle start-up, has launched its retrofitted electric light commercial vehicle (eLCV) to transform and electrify intra-city logistics.
The company’s 30,000 sq ft manufacturing facility based out of Hyderabad has a production capacity of 5,000 vehicles annually.
Retrofitment allows a new lease of life for old vehicles with 5+ years of life extension. Etrio’s vehicle selection starts with a 150-point checklist followed by stripping of the vehicle of its internal combustion parts, followed by mechanical and electrical retrofitment processes and roll out for customers.
Deepak MV, Co-founder & CEO, Etrio, in a statement said, “The Etrio’s eLCV retrofitment process revives the earning of the driver owner by saving almost 60 per cent of the operational expenses and makes diesel guzzling LCV into a green productive vehicle. This will not only reshape the e-commerce logistics space but also have a deeper impact on the EV ecosystem. We have already received interest of over 1,200 eLCV as we speak.”
Etrio’s eLCV is powered with a Lithium Ion battery of 20 KWH on a high voltage 96 V system and has a certified range of 120 km. The vehicle with a rated motor power of 15KW delivers a torque 120 NM and can overcome a gradient of 7 degrees. Etrio Track, a telematics app, provides critical health metrics at a vehicle and component level, enables key safety features including geo-fencing, remote immobilisation and delivers data driven insights through unique driver scorecards to drive operational efficiency.
The product has been tested by over 10+ leading e-commerce and logistics companies including LetsTransport, Ikea, BigBasket, Mahindra Logistics.
The e-LCV pricing starts at ₹7.75 lakh (on road- Delhi) and can compete in the marketplace with a diesel counterpart on the Total Cost of ownership, a major milestone for an EV across segments.
Founded in 2017, Etrio brings the widest range of electric vehicles including two-, three- and four-wheelers to drive affordable electric mobility.
