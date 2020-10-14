Etrio ventures into e-bicycles space with iSwitch, Ashva

Etrio, a Hyderabad-based electric vehicle start-up, has expanded its product portfolio with the launch of two new bicycle brands.

These two bicycles Ashva and iSwitch are aimed to cater to the cargo and personal segment and offer 80 km and 35 km range respectively with a single charge.

Pegged as an electric cycle with the power of a motorbike, iSwitch is equipped with a 250W BLDC (Brushless DC electric motor) motor offering 7-Speed Shimano Gears, 12 Magnet Pedal Assist with 38 Nm torque.

Cargo, logistics segment

Ashva is suited for the cargo and logistics segment and offers 80 km range with comfortable wide seats for comfort and convenience. To ensure safety, it has dual 180 mm disk brakes and auto charge cut off.

Deepak MV, Co-founder & CEO, Etrio, said, “We are committed to changing how people look at urban commute these days. Being an OEM, with an aim to provide ‘EVs for All’, getting into this new category was a sure choice for us. iSwitch is a lifestyle product with affordable pricing, designed keeping in mind the needs of individuals with features like mobile charging, long-range and easy to carry.”

Ease for delivery executives

The detachable battery makes it easy for individuals to carry their batteries and charge it in their offices/homes. Ashva stemmed from our vision to further electrify intra-city logistics, aimed at easing the lives of delivery executives.

“We further plan to set up dealership retail channels in various cities as well for the convenience of customers,” he said.

Both the e-bicycles have been developed and tested at Etrio’s R&D facility in Hyderabad.

Founded in 2017, Etrio offers two-, three- and four-wheeler electric vehicles and has products across a payload ranging from 75 kg to 750 kg including new electric three-wheeler, new electric two-wheeler and a retrofitted e-LCV.

Etrio’s vehicles have gained trust of some leading e-commerce and logistics players.