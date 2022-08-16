Eugia Pharma gets USFDA nod for Vasopressin injection

Eugia Pharma Specialties, an arm of Aurobindo Pharma, has received a final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture and market Vasopressin injection multiple-dose vials.

Vasopressin injection multiple-dose vials is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD), Vasostrict injection of Par Sterile Products, LLC (Par).

“The product is being launched immediately. The approved product has an estimated market size of around US$ 606 million for the twelve months ending June 2022,’‘ according to IQVIA, Hyderabad based Aurobindo said in a release.

“Vasopressin injection is a limited competition complex product for Eugia portfolio and we expect to add significant revenue in FY23,’‘ Yugandhar Puvvala, CEO, Eugia Pharma Specialities said

This is the 146th ANDA (including 10 tentative approvals received) out of Eugia Pharma Speciality Group (EPSG) facilities, manufacturing both oral and sterile specialty products.