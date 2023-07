The United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) has approved a Formulation manufacturing facility of Eugia Pharma Specialities Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Aurobindo Pharma.

The US regulator inspected Unit I, a Formulation manufacturing facility of Eugia Pharma Specialities situated at Koltur Village, Shameerpet, Medchal District, Telangana, from July 17-26, 2023.

“The inspection closed with zero observations and a classification of No Action Indicated (NAI),” Hyderabad-based Aurobindo said in a release.