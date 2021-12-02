Euler Motors gets order from MoEVing to supply 1,000 units of electric cargo three-wheeler

Euler Motors, a home-grown company focused on electric commercial vehicles, has received an order from MoEVing to supply 1,000 units of its recently launched electric cargo three-wheeler HiLoad.

MoEVing is a Gurgaon-based holistic technology player focused on full stack solutions for mass EV adoption. It will deploy HiLoad EV, launched at a price of ₹3,49,999 during the last week of October, across India, according to a statement.

“India is on the right track with regards to electric mobility, and there is no doubt that commercial logistics will spearhead this transition. Our mission at MoEVing is to grow our electric fleet to 100K by 2025. Working towards a future where there are no urban transport emissions, especially due to last-mile logistics, we are excited to deploy HiLoad in our fleet,” said Vikas Mishra, Founder and CEO, MoEVing.

Vehicle delivery from Euler Motors is expected to commence from December and will carry through till the end of 2022, according to a statement.

With this, the post launch order line up for HiLoad crosses 3,500 vehicles, including orders from Flipkart, BigBasket and Udaan with deliveries expected to complete over the next 12-18 months.

Euler Motors expects to see 5,000 deployments by the end of FY23, securing a 40-50 per cent market share in the electric commercial vehicle space. About 100 units of HiLoad EVs have already been deployed in Delhi/NCR & Bangalore.

“We have already deployed 100 HiLoads on the road within 10 days of the product launch, which is a strong testament of how we are inspiring customer confidence in our product. We aim to demonstrate robust impact, ensure continued TCO and look forward to a solid partnership with MoEVing in the long run,” said Saurav Kumar, Founder and CEO, Euler Motors

While Euler Motors already manages a network of 200+ charging stations in Delhi NCR to support electric vehicles on ground, it has also introduced flexible charging systems.