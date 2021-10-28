Euler Motors launches electric 3W with highest payload capacity

Euler Motors, a home-grown company focused on electric commercial vehicles, has introduced its first electric cargo three-wheeler - HiLoad EV, at a price of ₹3,49,999.

Boasting the highest payload capacity (688 kg as against the 3W industry standard capacity of 550 kg) across the 3W cargo segment in India (including ICE), HiLoad EV also comes with a powerful combination of highest battery power (12.4 kWh) and certified range (151 KM) in a single charge. The vehicle is equipped with advanced telematics and software assistance for fleet tracking, battery monitoring and real time charging, according to a statement.

HiLoad carries 6 segment first innovations in 3W cargo that are suited to deliver higher performance and longer life in the unpredictable Indian road and weather conditions, claims the company.

Boasting a torque range at 88.55 Nm and 10.96 kW peak power, it promises superior ground clearance, better gradeability, more speed and higher acceleration for improved on-road operations.

The vehicle has been launched with three new advanced charging variants – home or on-board chargers provided with the vehicles; lightning chargers that can give 50 km charge in 15 minutes, and charge-on-wheels for an enhanced customer experience.

“HiLoad, is a world class innovation from India, designed for India, boasting several category-first features. It is ready for the world,” said Saurav Kumar, Founder and CEO, Euler Motors.

Euler Motors already manages a network of 200+ charging infrastructure in Delhi NCR to support electric vehicles on ground. Euler Motors aims to sell 5,000 units by FY23 and plans to expand to markets such as Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Pune.

The company’s new ‘Charge on Wheels’ mobile service station will provide charge and service to the vehicle at any given location or breakdown point.

Several mainstream e-commerce players have already executed successful pilots with Euler Motors. Companies such as BigBasket, Flipkart and Udaan, along with other ecommerce, hyperlocal and B2B delivery players, have already placed an order for 2,500 EVs for intra-city deliveries. The companies will deploy Euler Motors’ EVs across Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai to strengthen their first, mid & last mile operations. Deliveries of these vehicles will take place in the next 6-8 months, said the company.