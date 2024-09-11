Eureka Forbes Limited, a major player in India’s health and hygiene sector, listed its shares on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) today.
Previously listed only on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the company’s scrip code has been unified to EUREKAFORB on both exchanges. This move aims to increase accessibility for shareholders and investors.
The shares of Eureka Forbes Limited were trading at ₹503.65 up by ₹10.40 or 2.11 per cent on the BSE today at 12.25 pm.
The listing follows Eureka Forbes’ two-year transformation initiative, “Udaan,” which has yielded positive results. The company reported sustained volume growth for four consecutive quarters and improved EBITDA margins by 401 basis points to 10.3% in FY24. Eureka Forbes has also achieved a cash surplus position.
With over four decades in the market, Eureka Forbes offers a diverse product portfolio including water purification, vacuum cleaning, and air purification systems. The company operates through multiple sales channels, including direct, retail, e-commerce, and institutional, supported by an extensive service network across India.
