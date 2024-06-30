Public washroom automation firm, Euronics commenced its operations at its newly launched manufacturing plant in Gurugram. “This facility is expected to meet the demand for commercial and public washroom facilities, which has grown significantly in the past few years, said Viknesh Jain, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) & MD of Euronics.

The company is aiming to achieve a target of ₹400 crore in the next two years, i.e. from FY 2025-26. Jain added that the plant is launched to cater to this burgeoning demand and is expected to enhance our production capabilities, handling 50 per cent of our current average order volumes.

Additionally, Jain emphasised the company’s commitment to sustainability, focusing on the conservation of water, reducing the dependence on tissue—which accounts for the major portion of deforestation—and saving electricity. The company is expected to create 200 blue-collar jobs with the establishment of this new facility.

When asked about the possibility of entering residential washroom facilities, Jain emphasised Euronics‘ current focus and commitment to delivering enhancing commercial spaces, addressing the distinct challenges of common and public bathrooms in India, where issues like water wastage and tissue paper usage are more critical compared to residential settings.

The company also saw its focus shifting from B2B enterprise sales and entering online commerce marketplaces like Amazon. The company has set a target of ₹280 crore in FY 2025. Additionally, the company is closing FY 2024 at around ₹200 crore.

Established in 2002, Euronics is a public washroom automation brand. It caters its solutions to Fortune 500 companies including Google, WIPRO, IBM, Accenture, and Infosys among many others. Euronics has also undertaken washroom automation for Ram Mandir in Ayodhya; Yashobhoomi (India International Convention & Expo Center); New Parliament Building; Airports across Ayodhya, Mumbai, Delhi, Goa, and Bangalore, among many other cities; the Supreme Court of India; Smart City projects in India; AIIMS (PAN India), and several other developments.

