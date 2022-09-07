Europe and Asian nations turn cold to Indian steel exporters

Key export markets for Indian steel-makers — which include European nations like Italy and Belgium, West Asian ones like UAE and Turkey and Asian nations like Nepal and Vietnam — placed lesser orders with mills herebetween the April and July period of the fiscal. They were down by 23 to 50 percent.

The fall came as Indian offerings turned costlier — post imposition of duty from May 22 onwards — over competing countries like China.Seasonal weakness and recessionary pressures also dragged down the steel demand

Finished steel (non-alloyed and alloyed) exports for the 4-month period was 2.57 million tonnes (mt), which was down 49 per cent Y-o-Y. Exports in the corresponding period last year was 5.07 mt. Non flat product exports were down by 61 per cent Y-o-Y to 0.41 mt, while flat product — the key offerings — dropped 46 per cent to 2.16 mt.

Data from different ports correspond the fall in export numbers. Shipments were down between 9 per cent and 60 per cent. For instance, from Mumbai, the fall was 9 per cent Y-o-Y for April - July period (at 0.37 mt); while in case of Magdalla port in Gujarat, the fall was 60 per cent with 0.27 mt of cargo being shipped. Paradeep saw a 53 per cent fall and 0.33 mt was shipped, while Goa saw 0.33 mt being shipped, a fall of 53 per cent, Y-o-Y. Dhamra saw a 37 per cent drop to 0.25 mt being shipped.

Market wise fall

As per the data available with the Steel Ministry and accessed by BusinessLine, Italy and Belgium booked cargoes to the tune of 0.47 mt and 0.29 mt, down 40 per cent and 59 per cent, respectively for the period under review. Around 71,000 tonnes and 25,000 tonnes of cargo was shipped in July, lower than previous years.

For UAE, Turkey and Saudi Arabia, the exports in July was 61,000 tonne, 3,000 tonne and 24,000 tonne respectively. And in the April to July period, exports to UAE and Turkey fell 23.5 per cent and 43.9 per cent respectively, as cargo shipped were 0.25 mt and 0.19 mt.

In case of Nepal, the export for July was 36,000 tonne; but drop for April to July period was 32 per cent with 0.17 mt being sent to the neighbouring country. In case of Vietnam, another key export market, some 17,000 tonnes were sent in July.

Semis & Alloys

According to the Ministry data, semis (semi-finished steel) saw a 39 per cent drop in export, despite there being no duty on them. Around 0.65 mt was exported in the first four months. Italy and Belgium saw the highest rise in export Y-o-Y at 37 per cent and 1,069 per cent, respectively. However, there were no export offers from Turkey and UAE, while orders from Nepal fell 44 per cent.

In case of alloys and stainless steel exports — some of which do not have an export duty — there was a near 49 per cent rise, Y-o-Y, at 0.54 mt in the period under review. For July, the segment saw a 72 per cent jump in exports to 0.22 mt.