European fund Huruma invests $11.6 m in WayCool Foods

Scaling the population peak in India
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
European impact investing fund, Huruma, managed by GAWA Capital, has invested $11.6 million in agri-commerce company WayCool Foods. The investment will be used to accelerate and leverage deep tech and automation to enhance its efficiency, WayCool said in a statement.
“We are very proud for our investment in WayCool Foods because the company is revolutionizing the way food is produced, distributed and consumed while benefiting some of the most vulnerable people in India. Farmers can increase their income, kirana stores can improve their offering and low-income consumers will have access to more nutritious food with the added benefit of dramatically reducing food waste” said Luca Torre and Agustin Vitorica, Co-CEOs, GAWA Capital.
WayCool focuses on food development, distribution and leverages innovative technology to scale and operate a complex supply chain from soil to sale. Through its farmer engagement programme -Outgrow, WayCool works with over 85,000 farmers. It operates a full stack, broadline product range across multiple channels and categories such as fresh produce, staples, and dairy, serving over one lakh clients in the HoReCa, general trade, modern trade, and food services space. Waycool’s consumer brands basket consists of Madhuram, Kitchenji, L’exotique and Freshey’s, to name a few.
Chinna Pardhasaradhi CFO, WayCool said “We welcome Gawa Capital to WayCool foods. Gawa is a veteran European impact investor into India, and together, we will explore building viable commercial and financing models in the food supply chain”.
WayCool has increased its overall customer base by 10 times and recently entered the Middle East market. The business already has operations in six States with over 40 distribution centres and is all set to build a tech play book to scale quickly. Use of advanced technology has helped the company grow its revenues four times, driven by a jump in share of own brands from 2 per cent to 15 per cent of the earnings, the company said.
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
The stock market shrugged off Covid blues and created wealth for investors. Here’s a review of the performance ...
Many IPOs aay not stand the test of market cycles as a study of US firms shows
Investing in bonds has become easier via fixed income platforms, but don’t forget due diligence
The broader bearish view is intact
A practical guide to climb the corporate ladder
By hoodwinking regulators and lying about the addictive properties of opiates, the Sackler clan encircled ...
Resolve is a typical Perumal Murugan story that beautifully brings out typical problems faced by rural ...
The biography on late Sanjeev Kumar, one of the most versatile actors of Hindi cinema, is a labour of love
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...