EV maker Ather looking for dealers to strengthen base

Electric vehicle manufacturing company Ather Energy has started looking for partners and dealers to scale its operations across the country.

Ravneet Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather, told mediapersons that the company has, over the last couple of years, strived to develop a new model focused on experience and Ather 450 — its flagship intelligent scooter — has been setting new standards in the EV market. “Intelligent electric vehicles are a new category for which the traditional retail model doesn’t really work. It is an opportunity for us and our partners to prepare for the next phase of automobile revolution, invest in skill development and provide employment for a new breed of retail professionals. We are looking for dealers and partners in Coimbatore and other parts of Tamil Nadu.”

Further, to fast track this expansion, the company is urging its dealer partners to set up an experience centre — Ather Space — to enable prospective customers test ride the vehicle and get a feel of the product portfolio.

The company currently operates Ather Space at Indira Nagar in Bengaluru and at Wallace Garden Street in Chennai.