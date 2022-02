EV maker OSM to supply e-cargo 3-wheelers to Zyngo for last-mile delivery

Electric vehicle maker Omega Seiki Mobility (OSM) has formed a strategic partnership with logistics provider Zyngo to supply 1,500 e-cargo three-wheelers 'Rage+' to the latter for last-mile delivery pan-India, a release said on Friday.

A part of the Faridabad-based Anglian Omega Group, the company also said that it is looking to sell around 15,000 EVs in the next fiscal year, on the back of such collaborations.

OSM said it will commence a second shift at its main manufacturing facility at Faridabad from April to cater to the increased demand for green vehicles driven by the Covid-19 pandemic induced lockdowns and the rising demand by e-commerce marketplaces.

Zyngo makes the best use of modern technology to ensure optimum service efficiency, fleet utilization and productivity, OSM said. A high-tech app along with GPS and IoT-enabled vehicle tracking systems help it manage logistics operations better and productively, it added.

Moreover, Zyngo tech app for drivers/delivery Xperts is a self-sufficient hyperlocal delivery app for generating steady delivery volumes to e-commerce and FMCG sectors, it said, adding the OSM Rage+ EVs will further expand Zyngo's fleet to cater to the ever-growing demand for last-mile delivery solutions.

"The last-mile delivery has seen exponential growth in the last couple of years and is expected to balloon six times to over 5,000 million shipments in the next three years. Our latest collaboration with Zyngo is a major step in this direction,” said Uday Narang, Founder-Chairman, Omega Seiki Mobility.

The company has a strong background in the sector and coupled with its EV charging solution and modern technology to ensure optimum service efficiency, fleet utilization and enhanced productivity, he said.