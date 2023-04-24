EV manufacturer Etrio has announced a new dealership with Egreen Planet Solutions for the Coimbatore and Tiruppur area. With this new partnership, the EV manufacturer plans to expand its reach to 20 cities across 12 states in the current financial year.

Currently, it is present in 10 cities and 7 states and covers commercial hubs such as Delhi, Ahmedabad, Surat, Indore, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Coimbatore.

According to the company, the Coimbatore area is one of the most industrially developed and commercially vibrant regions, with a high concentration of small, medium, and large enterprises in the textile, automotive, precision engineering goods, agriculture, and agri-commodities sectors.

Also read: EV adoption levels in India to see exponential growth: Report

“Businesses across the globe are now benefiting from commercial EV deployment by reaping environmental and commercial benefits. EGreen’s focus on small and medium enterprises will extend these benefits to businesses in the region,” said Kalyan C Korimerla, Managing Director, Co-Promoter, and CEO, of Etrio.

He added that the company will also diversify its profile to cater to its customers’ needs; these would include products with higher payloads, volumetric capacity, a higher range, and other innovations to cater to the ever-evolving needs of our customers.

Etrio’s product range encompasses a broad spectrum of commercial electric vehicles, comprising three and four-wheelers, with payloads ranging from 500 kg to 700 kg.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit